Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

87% cases filed with grievance committees under IT Rules resolved: MoS

The final decision of the GAC is binding on platforms and refusing to comply with the GAC can cost a platform its safe harbour protections

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

New Delhi: BJP MP Jitin Prasada at the Parliament during the registration process of newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada on Wednesday informed the parliament that out of a total of 1,065 cases filed with the Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) under IT Rules since its inception on March 1, 2023, 937 cases were resolved as of June 2024.

The Minister gave the information in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The GAC is a virtual platform operating only online and digitally - wherein the entire appeal process, from filing of appeal to the decision, is conducted digitally.

Under the grievance committees, users have the option to appeal against the decision of the grievance officer of the social media intermediaries and other online intermediaries before the appellate body.

Established under the rules (1) and (2) of rule 3A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, the committee will endeavour to address the user’s appeal within a period of 30 days.

The final decision of the GAC is binding on platforms and refusing to comply with the GAC can cost a platform its safe harbour protections.

More From This Section

RJD, CPI(ML) demand inclusion of 65% reservation quota in Constitution

Will quit politics if reports of Delhi visit proven right: Ajit Pawar

BJP wants power, but no responsibilities, says AAP on east Delhi drownings

TMC requests govt to withdraw GST on health, medical insurance premiums

MP Kangana Ranaut asks if CISF jawans on duty are monitored; govt responds


“The Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) is a critical piece of the overall policy and legal framework to ensure that the Internet in India is open, safe, trusted, and accountable. The need for GAC was created due to a large number of grievances being left unaddressed or unsatisfactorily addressed by Internet intermediaries. GAC is expected to create a culture of responsiveness amongst all Internet platforms and intermediaries towards their consumers,” said an official release from the government.

The government, after extensive public consultations with relevant stakeholders, notified the IT rules in 2021, which have been subsequently amended in 2022 and 2023.

The IT Rules, 2021 cast specific legal obligations on intermediaries, including significant social media intermediaries, to ensure their accountability towards a safe and trusted internet.

Also Read

Intel shares to fall most in 24 years as it struggles with turnaround

Cognizant Q2 net rises 22% to $566 mn, revises FY24 guidance to $19.5 bn

Hiring of freshers by IT companies likely to go off-campus in FY25

Over 30% GenAI projects won't survive beyond proof of concept: Gartner

Crowdstrike blames defect in content update for massive global IT crash

Topics : IT Industry IT sector Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon