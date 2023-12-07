Sensex (-0.17%)
69532.49 -121.24
Nifty (-0.25%)
20885.60 -52.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
6769.05 + 25.45
Nifty Midcap (0.13%)
44290.20 + 57.75
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
46652.80 -181.75
Heatmap

Congress take swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet

"Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today," he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana

Congress

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers in the three states it won in the recent assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for "what is actually a delay".
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a "so-called delay" in appointing a chief minister for Telangana.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today," he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana.
But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.
"Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?" Ramesh said.
The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

26 opposition parties likely to attend 2-day session to take on BJP

BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in panchayat polls

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

Will have to put in extra hrs to hear disqualification pleas: Maha speaker

205 lawmakers in MP crorepatis; BJP MLA tops list with Rs 296-cr assets

Priyanka slams bombing of Gaza, says India must stand with what's right

Telangana CM-designate Reddy arrives in Hyderabad ahead of oath-taking

Delhi BJP makes fresh graft charges against AAP govt, alleges corruption

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress BJP Politics

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon