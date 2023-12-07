Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Telangana CM-designate Reddy arrives in Hyderabad ahead of oath-taking

Reddy conveyed appreciation to fellow party leaders and supporters for their 'unwavering support' and acknowledged affection of loyalists, who stood by him through 'every challenge and triumph'

Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 09:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister-designate Revanth Reddy reached Hyderabad to a grand welcome from party supporters after meeting top Congress leaders in the national capital following the massive win in the assembly polls.
Reddy arrived at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier in the day, Reddy met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi. He also called on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi before leaving for Hyderabad.
"Congratulations to Telangana's CM Designate, @revanth_anumula Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," Rahul Gandhi posted from his official handle on X after meeting him.
Reddy conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to fellow party leaders and supporters for their 'unwavering support' and acknowledged the affection of his loyalists, who stood by him through 'every challenge and triumph'.
"I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to the honourable AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mother of Telangana, our beloved Sonia Amma, ever-inspiring leader Rahul Gandhi ji, charismatic Priyanka Gandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal ji, deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, Incharge General Secretary-Telangana Manikrao Thakare ji, and last but not least, our Congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin," Reddy posted on X.
Seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth was the face of the Congress in the Assembly polls and ran a spirited campaign.
A Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, he left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017.
In June 2021, he was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats.
The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 119 seats

People of Telangana yearning for change, looking towards Congress: Kharge

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

Rahul's yatra had great impact, will win more than 70 seats: AICC in T'gana

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Chhattisgarh: 72 newly-elected MLAs are crorepatis; BJP tops list

Oppn press for early Assembly polls in J-K; govt says EC to take call

Any machine with chip can be hacked, says Digvijaya Singh on EVMs

State results show BJP in pole position but the Opposition can still fight

BJP's victory may not be enough to get Rajya Sabha majority by next year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana revanth Congress Politics

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 09:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon