Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till June 19 in excise case

The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application for interim bail on medical grounds moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs in judicial custody.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The judge also extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19.
The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon