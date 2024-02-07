Sensex (    %)
                        
Crude oil price dip benefit not passed on to consumers, alleges Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X in which he claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38 per cent but its benefits were not passed on to consumers

Jairam Ramesh

"This is clearly an injustice to the people of the country. We are raising our voice against the "anyay kaal' of the last 10 years through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over fuel prices, alleging that crude oil has become cheaper in the last two years but "looting from the public continues".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X in which he claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38 per cent but its benefits were not passed on to consumers.
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Recently the Prime Minister was sermonising in Parliament on inflation and other topics. But look at this feat of his government. Crude oil has become cheaper by 38 per cent in 2 years but looting from the public continues."

This once again proves what Rahul Gandhi has stated that money is being "looted" from the public and put into the pockets of "crony capitalist friends", Ramesh said.
"This is clearly an injustice to the people of the country. We are raising our voice against the "anyay kaal' of the last 10 years through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.
The Congress has been also been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jairam Ramesh Congress Crude Oil Price Modi govt

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

