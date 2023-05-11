close

Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Secretary of Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the SC gave the AAP dispensation control over transfer and posting of officers in city, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city, officials said.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for matters relating to public order, police and land.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who "obstructed" public work.

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services Department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi government

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

