Delhi govt removes services secretary More; ex-Jal Board CEO to replace him

Secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city, officials said.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Earlier in the day, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for matters relating to public order, police and land.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who "obstructed" public work.

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services Department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Also Read Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP Biju Janata Dal to go solo in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Naveen Patnaik Would rather wait for results than believe in exit polls: Farooq Abdullah UP local body elections: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm Delhi liquor scam: HC calls for ED's stand on bail plea of YSRC MP's son Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister