close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh tomorrow

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'

ANI Politics
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, in an effort to seek his support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

According to AAP sources, the meeting of the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the national president of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at annual meet

Akhilesh meets BSP MP, triggers speculation of latter's switch to SP

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

Shah, Nadda meet to discuss 'crucial issues', cabinet reshuffle speculated

Congress, JD-U offer different versions on now-deferred Opposition meeting

They talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there: Raut on Odisha train tragedy

Shiv Sena minister bats for 2019 LS seat-sharing formula with BJP

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi civil services Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Shah, Nadda meet to discuss 'crucial issues', cabinet reshuffle speculated

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah
1 min read

Congress, JD-U offer different versions on now-deferred Opposition meeting

Rahul Gandhi with Nitish Kumar
3 min read

They talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there: Raut on Odisha train tragedy

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Shiv Sena minister bats for 2019 LS seat-sharing formula with BJP

BJP
2 min read

Most Popular

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

BJP
2 min read

Rahul engaging in 'irresponsible' discourse when country in grief: Puri

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23

Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge
2 min read

Basavaraj Bommai takes responsibility for BJP's drubbing in Karnataka polls

Basavaraj Bommai
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon