They talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there: Raut on Odisha train tragedy

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out against the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the Balasore train tragedy, demanding the government to fix responsibility for the incident. He also criticized Central government for too much talk about the indigenously developed anti-collision system 'Kavach' without actually widely implementing it.

"They (Central government) talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there. They only give false assurances," Sanjay Raut said.

He pointed out the resignations of Madhavrao Scindia and Lal Bahadur Shastri from Railway ministerships when major train tragedies happened during their respective tenures.

"Madhavrao Scindia and Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned (from ministership) on moral grounds. Is it not the responsibility of the Central government and the railway minister," he asked?

Many opposition parties raised their criticism against the Modi government over the Balasore train tragedy. Many of the leaders also demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Congress also questioned the Centre instituting a Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) enquiry on the incident. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27 Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude First train chugs out of accident affected section in Balasore: Official Shiv Sena minister bats for 2019 LS seat-sharing formula with BJP PM Modi's schemes important for self-reliance of poor: Yogi Adityanath Odisha rail crash: NCP accuses Centre of ignoring CAG report, Kavach funds Basavaraj Bommai takes responsibility for BJP's drubbing in Karnataka polls BJP leader cautions Karnataka govt on amending anti cow slaughter Act

He said, "consistently flawed decision making has made travelling by rail unsafe and has in turn compounded the problems of our people."

"Unfortunately, the people in charge - your goodself and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw - do not want to admit that there are problems. The Railway Minister claims to have already found a root cause, but yet has requested the CBI to investigate. The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices," read the letter from Kharge.