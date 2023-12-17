Sensex (    %)
                        
Donate for dynasty: Kiren Rijiju slams Congress for crowdfunding campaign

Kiren Rijiju mentioned that Congress had to come up with this scheme after Income Tax department unearthed and seized the money found at the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu

Kiren Rijiju

Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Targetting the new crowdfunding campaign of Congress titled as 'Donate for Desh', Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday called it the "Donate for Dynasty scheme", and further took a dig at the Gandhi family stating that this scheme has been brought to bear the lifestyle expenses of the dynasty.
Kiren Rijiju mentioned that Congress had to come up with this scheme after Income Tax department unearthed and seized the money found at the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu.
"With its MP caught looting money, Congress has come up with a new looting scheme 'Donate for Dynasty' scheme to bear the cost of that dynasty's lifestyle!" the Union Minister said in a post on X.
Earlier, Congress on Saturday announced the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh', aimed at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".
"The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.
The party will officially launch the 'Donate for Desh' campaign on December 18.
He informed that the crowd-sourcing campaign will remain in vogue online till December 28, during which the party will also launch campaigns on the ground.
"We call upon all PCC chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house," the Congress leader said.
"For the campaign's effectiveness, all PCC presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India," he added.

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Congress Politics

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon