Why Rahul silent on Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu's I-T seizure? asks Kishan Reddy

The amount seized is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said Saturday

G Kishan Reddy

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday sought to know why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was silent on the seizure of crores of rupees from premises allegedly linked to his party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu during a recent Income Tax raid.
Addressing a press conference here, Reddy, also Telangana BJP president, expressed doubt that the unaccounted cash which was recovered during the searches might have been meant for use in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Union Minister dubbed Sahu as black money, hero and said the Jhankhand MP is a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and allegedly supported and fulfilled all the requirements of the Congress leader's 'Bharat Jodo yatra' last year.
This is an example of how Congress leaders have looted the country. We demand that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi given an explanation to the people as to why the party nominated him thrice to the Rajya Sabha, he said.
A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it. Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.
The amount seized is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said Saturday.
Reddy said Sahu showed Rs 34 crore as his assets in his Rajya Sabha elections affidavit in 2018. and wondered how he was able to accumulate so much black money.
He remarked that Rahul Gandhi always makes hue and cry whenever there is an income tax raid in the country and wondered why there was no post on social media from the AICC former president on the matter.
Why is there no reaction from you when Income Tax department raid the offices of your party MP ? Why have you not posted on social media? he asked and demanded that Rahul Gandhi respond to the people of this country.

Attacking the Karnataka unit of Congress, Kishan Reddy alleged that several business establishments are being closed in the southern state and shifted to other places due to corrupt practices of the state government.
The BJP leader said if elections for the Karnataka assembly were to be held now, his party would win with a huge majority as people are regretting having elected the Congress government.
He claimed that the people will teach a lesson to the Congress party in the next Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

