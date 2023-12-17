Rahul Gandhi is God's gift to BJP: Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis takes dig

Fadnavis, while addressing the gathering, urged the party members to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, emphasising the significance of Mahavijay 2024 as their goal | File image

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting of BJP office-bearers in Nagpur.

Fadnavis humorously remarked, "Rahul Gandhi is God's gift to BJP. If the leader of the opposition party is like this, then we must consider ourselves fortunate." He went on to taunt Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that having an opposition leader like him brings luck to the BJP.

Fadnavis highlighted the internal challenges faced by the Congress, stating, "Today, the condition of Congress has happened because they only thought about themselves. The importance of parties and organsations has diminished, and the leader grew, but not the workers."

Drawing a contrast with BJP's approach, Fadnavis shared an interaction with BJP leader Amit Shah.

"Amit Shah replied that if there is anyone most loyal in BJP, it is our workers. No one is bigger than ordinary workers. This is possible only in BJP," he said.

Fadnavis, while addressing the gathering, urged the party members to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, emphasising the significance of Mahavijay 2024 as their goal.

Fadnavis emphasised the flexibility in leadership within the BJP, stating that changes are made to allow the new generation to emerge.

He assured that those sidelined would be given different roles to contribute to the party. Fadnavis concluded by expressing the party's goal to place India back in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the BJP's commitment to change and development.