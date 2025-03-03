Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Down but not out? Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party confident amid setback

Down but not out? Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party confident amid setback

AAP's Goa President Amit Palekar says the Congress has voters but it has no cadre. Therefore, AAP has chance

AAP office
Premium

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

“Reinvent? We don’t need to reinvent ourselves. Our numbers may have gone down but our supporters are still with us,” Amit Palekar, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Goa, told Business Standard on the phone from Panjim. 
Despite the precipitous loss of seats in Delhi in the Assembly elections (down from 62 seats to 22), Palekar asserts that the AAP got 43.57 per cent of the vote, just 4 per cent less than the share of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is now in government in Delhi. (Along with its allies, the BJP got 47.15 per
Topics : AAP AAP government Congress Aam Aadmi Party BJP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon