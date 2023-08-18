Confirmation

Dy CM Ajit Pawar, 8 NCP ministers given charge to build party organisation

The nine ministers have been given the task of building the party organisation in 36 districts

Ajit Pawar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Nine NCP ministers have been entrusted with the task of strengthening the party organisation in Maharashtra with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being given charge of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts, a statement said on Friday.
Praful Patel, national working president of the NCP faction of Ajit Pawar, has been given the responsibility of strengthening the organisation in Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur by the state unit chief, it said.
In all, the nine ministers have been given the task of building the party organisation in 36 districts.
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will look after Nashik, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs, it said.
On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, resulting in a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar founded Nationalist Congress Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra NCP Politics

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

