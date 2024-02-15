Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EC on tour of states to review preparations for Lok Sabha elections

In January, the Commission reviewed the preparations in Andhra Pradesh, where Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held together

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) will resume its review of states' preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls with a visit to Odisha later on Thursday and complete the process in Jammu and Kashmir on March 13, sources said.
In January, the Commission reviewed the preparations in Andhra Pradesh, where Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held together.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioner Arun Goel will be in Odisha Thursday night, the sources said.
Besides Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will see simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls.
The panel will also be touring West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, besides other states. It will visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 13, the sources said.
The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has a provision for a legislative assembly but is under central rule.
The Supreme Court had last year asked the EC to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024.
It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery.
But there have been exceptions in the past when the EC has visited a poll-bound state after announcing the election schedule.
It is, however, not yet certain whether the EC will visit all the states and union territories. It may skip states where assembly polls were held recently.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Votes were counted on May 23.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Ajit Pawar faction real NCP, anti-defection law can't stop dissent: Speaker

Regional parties outdid national ones in switching to electoral bonds

Infirmities in electoral system pre-2017 still to be worked on: ADR

NCP facing challenges today but we should not worry: Sharad Pawar

NC in talks with Cong for 3 LS seats, is part of INDIA bloc: Omar Abdullah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission Lok Sabha Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon