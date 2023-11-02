close
ED raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in money laundering probe

A dozen premises, including that of the minister in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, were being searched since 7:30 am, they said. The ED teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The probe against Anand is being undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMlA).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.
A dozen premises, including that of the minister in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, were being searched since 7:30 am, they said. The ED teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.
The probe against Anand is being undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMlA).
The investigation stems from a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore apart from international hawala transactions, the sources said.
A local court recently took cognisance of the DRI prosecution complaint after which the ED filed a PMLA case against Anand and some others, they said.
Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Money laundering Delhi government

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

