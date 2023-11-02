BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has exuded his confidence in his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Mizoram Assembly Elections, saying that the people of the north-eastern state will definitely consider that a BJP-led government is 'absolutely necessary' if Mizoram is to develop further.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush visited Mizoram to campaign for BJP candidates for the November 7 assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, the union minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nine and a half years, whatever development and exemplary transformation have taken place is a source of inspiration for the whole North East.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nine and a half years, whatever development and exemplary transformation have taken place is a source of inspiration for the whole North East... I firmly believe that the people of Mizoram, being the most advanced state in terms of education, will definitely consider that if Mizoram is to develop further, then a BJP-led government is absolutely necessary," he said.

In a swipe at the Congress, Sonowal also alleged that the people in the Northeast have seen differences in developmental growth due to the past governance of the country.

"As we all know, the entire North East was lagging behind in terms of connectivity and communication for so many decades, especially during Congress's rule. People in the North East have seen differences in developmental growth...Because of transformative measures, the entire North East became a dream destination for national and global tourists and investors..." he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its first list of twelve candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram.

Earlier on October 30, the Congress which is looking to return to power in the North Eastern state promised that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress party will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the state.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.