Expect investments in excess of Rs 4 trn to create 100,000 jobs: MP CM

The Madhya Pradesh government will host the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in state capital Bhopal on February 23-24. In an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee and Archis Mohan in New Delhi last week on the sidelines of a preparatory event related to the summit, Chief Minister MOHAN YADAV spoke about his government’s plans to amend 30 policies to foster ease of doing business and said he was confident that investment proposals would exceed all previous records. Edited excerpts:

What is the target of investment proposals the government is seeking during the summit in Bhopal?

The size of the investments is important,