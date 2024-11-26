Business Standard
Home / Politics / Fight to save democracy will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

Fight to save democracy will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for betterment of the country | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP has emerged stronger due to its "honesty and love of the people", party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, asserting the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said the common man found its strength with the founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 12 years ago.

He said the journey so far was filled with the stories of struggle, sacrifice and victory.

"In last one year lakhs of attempts were made to finish us but our honesty, love of the people and morale of the workers made us stronger. We stand stronger than before against injustice and dictatorship", Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi. 

 

The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for betterment of the country.

Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also greeted party workers on the foundation day of the AAP.

In a post on X, she said the "revolution" started 12 years ago led the common man to hope of change through politics of work and the "dream" was being fulfilled under the leadership of Kejriwal.

She expressed the resolve of the party to make the lives of the common man better and help India become the number one country in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal announces 80k more citizen to receive old-age pension in Delhi

MP Swati Maliwal

You hold press conferences and lie: Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal, Atishi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of pending projects

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP terms Punjab bypolls win 'semi-final' before Delhi Assembly polls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi women to get Rs 1,000 monthly 'revdi': Kejriwal ahead of elections

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon