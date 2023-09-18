close
Forgot about craftsmen for 10 yrs, remembered them just before 2024: Sibal

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of Gods Modiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics"

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he forgot about crafts persons for 10 years and remembered them just before 2024.
Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of GodsModiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics."

"Forgot about craftsmen and carpenters for 10 years! Remembered them just before 2024! Convenient. No?" he said.
The Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2024.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, artisans and crafts persons will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kapil Sibal BJP

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon