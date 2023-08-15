Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, and said it is "worrying" for democracy.

Dotasra, who unfurled the tricolour at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters,



said the Congress is working to keep the country united, maintain brotherhood and strengthen it as per constitutional values.

The way people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, it is worrying for democracy of our country, he said.

Dotasra also charged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament through a "conspiracy", but our Constitution and judiciary is so strong and transparent that he got justice and the right to speak in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Congress is united against the "agenda of weakening democracy, intimidating people and spreading hatred".

Dotasra said the biggest threat to democracy has become how people's representatives are being "intimidated".

Also Read BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12 Will address nation from Red Fort next year to list progress made: PM Modi Pushing boundaries: As elections near, states on a district-formation spree Corruption in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell': Cong Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

There has been a threat to their freedom of speech and action, he charged and added that's why it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the country.

Dotasra also honoured freedom fighter Shobharam at the state Congress headquarters.