Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representative image

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, and said it is "worrying" for democracy.
Dotasra, who unfurled the tricolour at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters,

said the Congress is working to keep the country united, maintain brotherhood and strengthen it as per constitutional values.
The way people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, it is worrying for democracy of our country, he said.
Dotasra also charged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament through a "conspiracy", but our Constitution and judiciary is so strong and transparent that he got justice and the right to speak in the Lok Sabha.
He said the Congress is united against the "agenda of weakening democracy, intimidating people and spreading hatred".
Dotasra said the biggest threat to democracy has become how people's representatives are being "intimidated".

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Camps for updating voters' list from August 12

Will address nation from Red Fort next year to list progress made: PM Modi

Pushing boundaries: As elections near, states on a district-formation spree

Corruption in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell': Cong

Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

There has been a threat to their freedom of speech and action, he charged and added that's why it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the country.
Dotasra also honoured freedom fighter Shobharam at the state Congress headquarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Freedom of internet freedom of expression Freedom of press Indian National Congress

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon