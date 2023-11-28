Govt does not want to face Oppn: Akhilesh targets CM in Assembly session

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues of farmers, reservation and an alleged poor condition of education in the state as the four-day winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature started today.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the session, the former Chief Minister said, "The government does not want to face opposition. We are demanding a discussion on various issues. But they neither want to hear anything nor want to give any answer."

Akhilesh Yadav further attacked the government over the alleged lack of medical facilities in the hospitals. "The medical infrastructure is completely in shambles."

The SP Chief further alleged that parents are not sending their children to get enrolled in primary schools. "6900 teachers are looking for recruitment."

He further alleged that new investment proposals "were not being seen anywhere" and that "the pothole-free roads continue to be a dream."

"Farmers in rural areas are not getting the benefits of their procurement; wheat rates are not increasing; paddy is not being purchased by the government," he said.

He added that many parties in the country were openly in favour of holding a caste census. "Reservation is necessary to make everyone equal," he said.

The four-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from today.

A massive number of security personnel have been deployed outside the UP State Assembly as the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha is underway today.

Also Read State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh Those who pledged to invest in UP are untraceable now: Akhilesh Yadav CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events SC refuses to entertain DMK minister's plea seeking bail on health grounds Telangana elections LIVE: Poll speakers to go silent as campaigning ends BJP accuses Nitish of appeasement after release of new school calendar Telangana polls: Top leaders return home as campaigning ends on Tuesday Cong writes to MP CEO over postal ballot malpractice; officials deny charge