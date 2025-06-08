Handshake abroad, discord at home with Opposition in the spotlight

A high-profile diplomatic offensive launched by New Delhi to rally international opinion in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor concluded on Sunday with the return of the Ravi Shankar Prasad-led ‘Group II’ from a fortnight-long mission to Europe. The delegation was one of seven that fanned out globally to expose Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism and reinforce India’s strategic narrative in key capitals.

More than 50 MPs, former diplomats, and ex-Union ministers were dispatched to 33 destinations, including Brussels, home to several European Union (EU) institutions. The delegations — drawn from across the political spectrum — are