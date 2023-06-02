close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

How did govt's debt rise to Rs 155 trn, Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi

Gehlot has questioned the Narendra Modi dispensation on liabilities of the Centre soaring to Rs 155 lakh crore which was Rs 55 lakh crore when the prime minister assumed office in 2014

IANS Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned the Narendra Modi dispensation on liabilities of the Centre soaring to Rs 155 lakh crore which was Rs 55 lakh crore when the prime minister assumed office in 2014.

He was retorting to Prime minister Modi's remarks during his recent Ajmer trip that the country will go bankrupt if guarantees announced by Congress are implemented.

"Today Rajasthan is performing much better than states like Gujarat without offering any freebies to people. Several ambitious ground schemes have been launched in the state. If you want to see how freebies are distributed, please visit Madhya Pradesh," asserted Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot was inaugurating roads and other projects worth Rs 378 crore on Thursday.

"We have implemented schemes on grounds in Rajasthan and not limited ourselves to announcing new projects. Our social security schemes are not because of polls but our decisions are taken after thinking and discussion," the CM said.

CM Gehlot also said that state governments depend on loans and so does the Centre. Then all the developments follow. However none of state governments can take loans if the Centre does not permit, he added.

Also Read

PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

PM refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks CM Gehlot for attending train launch

India can't be defined in words, can only be experienced from heart: PM

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya on June 5

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Our policy would be similar: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's stance on Ukraine war

Outcome of 2024 elections will 'surprise' people, says Rahul Gandhi

NCP asks former cricketers Tendulkar, Gambhir to support women wrestlers

--IANS

arc/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya on June 5

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
1 min read

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR
2 min read

Our policy would be similar: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's stance on Ukraine war

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Outcome of 2024 elections will 'surprise' people, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

NCP asks former cricketers Tendulkar, Gambhir to support women wrestlers

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Most Popular

Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

NCP asks former cricketers Tendulkar, Gambhir to support women wrestlers

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Our policy would be similar: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's stance on Ukraine war

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

BJP mocks Raj govt's free 100 units power consumption announcement

BJP
2 min read

Gehlot-Pilot tussle: Party is supreme, will fight polls unitedly, says Cong

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon