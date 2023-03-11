JUST IN
Lula promises public works in Brazil to create jobs, boost economy
US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had a "fruitful meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here

Topics
Narendra Modi | USA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, Raimondo
Photo: Twitter @PMOIndia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had a "fruitful meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The meeting took place on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Raimondo, who was on a four-day visit to India, also met several ministers besides holding meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Raimondo and Goyal also held the Commercial Dialogue on Friday.

"US Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo had a fruitful meeting with PM @narendramodi yesterday," the PMO tweeted Saturday along with a photograph of the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 15:38 IST

