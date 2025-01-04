Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Ideology not a problem in politics, emptiness of thoughts is: Gadkari

Ideology not a problem in politics, emptiness of thoughts is: Gadkari

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and senior BJP leader also said ideology was not the problem in the country but the emptiness of thoughts

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari said he considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his role model. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said his opinion on politics was not good as it is characterised by "use and throw" and questioned the place for thought and loyalty amid people's propensity to join the party in power.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and senior BJP leader also said ideology was not the problem in the country but the emptiness of thoughts. "Many people jump towards the party that comes to power, so where exactly does the stream of thought and loyalty go? In our country, ideology is not a problem, but the emptiness of thoughts is," he said.  Gadkari said the family unit has to develop first if the country has to progress. Recalling an episode, he said, " A man came up to me and said he wanted to give up his life for the country. At the time, his business was failing, he was going bankrupt and he had a wife and children at home. I told him to first take care of the house and then the country."  Gadkari said he considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his role model since the legendary emperor fought and won battles, but did not destroy places of worship or oppress opponents. He treated all religions equally during his reign and was a truly secular king of India, the Union minister asserted. Gadkari was speaking at a programme organised by the Maratha Seva Sangha here.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi terms RSS as mother of BJP, AAP, says both follow 'Hindutva'

karan singh, congress

J&K's UT status diminution of 'crown of India': Cong leader Karan Singh

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

BJP has vested interest in Manipur unrest, PM can't evade blame: Kharge

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses industry-academic coordination for employment

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha CM blames TMC govt for potato crisis, says Mamata has no 'mamata'

Topics : Nitin Gadkari indian politics Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon