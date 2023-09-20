close
If festivals can be celebrated simultaneously, why not election: BJP leader

"We celebrate Diwali together across the country. The festivals of Christmas and Eid are also celebrated together all over the country....so why can not we celebrate the election-day together, he said

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 7:08 AM IST
Batting for the 'one nation, one election' proposal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday asked if festivals like Diwali can be celebrated at the same time across the country, why can not there be simultaneous polls.
He was replying to the question whether it was practically possible to hold simultaneous elections in view of different weather conditions in different parts of the country.
"We celebrate Diwali together across the country. The festivals of Christmas and Eid are also celebrated together all over the country....so why can not we celebrate the election-day together, he said.
The BJP leader termed the Congress's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' outreach campaign as an "apology yatra" ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh that are due in November.
The previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath did not fulfil the promises made to farmers, milk producers, the unemployed youth and teachers, he claimed.
Calling the bill reserving a quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, introduced by the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, as historic, Vijayvargiya said, "By introducing this bill, prime minister Modi's government has given a strong reply to those who only talked about women's empowerment."

On Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's statement that the bill was "our (Congress's) own", he said the Congress always tries to hog credit fraudulently.

"Once upon a time, the Congress gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' to win elections, but did it reduce poverty?" he asked.
Asked about senior BJP leader Uma Bharti expressing disappointment over the lack of quota for OBC women in the reservation for women, Vijayvargiya refused to comment, saying he was not fully aware of her statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

