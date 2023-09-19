close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

The election commission has also decided to increase the election expenditure limit for candidates to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 30 lakh

Office of Election Commission of Nepal

Office of Election Commission of Nepal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, is scheduled to visit Jaipur in the last week of September, starting from September 29, to assess the state's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, according to a report by the Times of India. During his visit, he will also hold a press conference in the city on October 1.
 
Ahead of the elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to increase the election expenditure limit for candidates. The limit has been raised from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. In the 2018 assembly elections, the expenditure limit stood at Rs 28 lakh. Officials have stated that political parties will be informed about this change, and candidates will be informed of the revised election expenditure limit.
 
Additionally, as part of a special summary revision, the electoral authorities have received around 550,000 applications for adding new names to the electoral roll and approximately 330,000 applications for deleting names. The final electoral roll, incorporating these changes, is scheduled to be published on October 4.
 

Also Read

Asiad 2023: A look at India's medal tally in 2018 Jakarta-Palembang games

Jaipur Heritage Mayor Gurjar back in office after court stays suspension

BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates

Rajasthan elections: Govt submits traffic and sanitation plan to HC

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Congress plans 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP in Rajasthan

BJP's Meena accuses Gehlot-led govt of scams worth over Rs 66,000 crore

Rajasthan: Vaishya community demands 20% tickets in polls, more reservation

26 recruitment exam papers leaked under BJP, Congress, says RLP's Beniwal

Will fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, high command will decide CM: Pilot

Since January 5, 2023, the electoral roll in Rajasthan has witnessed substantial updates. Approximately 820,000 new voters have been added to the electoral roll, while around 397,000 names have been deleted. This has resulted in 52 million registered voters in the state. The draft voters' list was initially published under the Election Commission's second special summary revision programme in August.
 
Moreover, the Election Commission has introduced amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, including a change in the definition of senior citizens. Under the new amendments, only individuals above 80 years of age will be considered senior citizens for election-related purposes. This change means that only voters aged 80 and above will have the option to cast postal ballots during elections, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta.
 
The Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of 2023 or early 2024.

 
Topics : Election Commission of India Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan chief election commissioner Election Commission Elections in India Indian elections Election campaign Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon