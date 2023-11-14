If you search for biggest liar then Modi ji's name would come: Baghel

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that PM Modi is sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said "PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don't you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the PM post, not on any specific person."

He further alleged that if there was a search for the biggest liar, then PM Modi's name would come up.

"If you search for the biggest liar, PM Modi's face comes up. All this will continue till November 17th. It should be enjoyed. When you can't fight, you place ED in front. What else can the conspirators do besides this? PM says that I buy rice from Chhattisgarh, and people know that you are lying. This is only jumlebaazi," he added.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the Mahadev App, which has gained centre stage in election campaigns in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel alleged that the BJP have done dealings with Mahadev App, that is why no action is being taken.

"We took action against Mahadev, but the BJP could not do so in their states. We issued a lookout circular against the accused, it is your responsibility to arrest them. Mahadev app is still not closed," CM Baghel said.

Expressing his confidence in the upcoming second phase of elections in the state, Bhupesh Baghel said that people trust the schemes provided by the Congress government.

"People have faith in the schemes that Congress has worked on. As I am the Chief Minister, the election is being fought keeping my face in front. Be it the agriculture sector, health, education, or culture, we have achieved big achievements in a short time. All the guarantees given by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Ji have to be fulfilled. People have faith only in Congress," he said.

Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats having concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.