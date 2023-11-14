Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

If you search for biggest liar then Modi ji's name would come: Baghel

"We took action against Mahadev, but the BJP could not do so in their states. We issued a lookout circular against the accused, it is your responsibility to arrest them", he said

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Expressing his confidence in the upcoming second phase of elections in the state, Bhupesh Baghel said that people trust the schemes provided by the Congress government | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that PM Modi is sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said "PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don't you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the PM post, not on any specific person."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He further alleged that if there was a search for the biggest liar, then PM Modi's name would come up.
"If you search for the biggest liar, PM Modi's face comes up. All this will continue till November 17th. It should be enjoyed. When you can't fight, you place ED in front. What else can the conspirators do besides this? PM says that I buy rice from Chhattisgarh, and people know that you are lying. This is only jumlebaazi," he added.
Speaking on the controversy surrounding the Mahadev App, which has gained centre stage in election campaigns in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel alleged that the BJP have done dealings with Mahadev App, that is why no action is being taken.
"We took action against Mahadev, but the BJP could not do so in their states. We issued a lookout circular against the accused, it is your responsibility to arrest them. Mahadev app is still not closed," CM Baghel said.
Expressing his confidence in the upcoming second phase of elections in the state, Bhupesh Baghel said that people trust the schemes provided by the Congress government.
"People have faith in the schemes that Congress has worked on. As I am the Chief Minister, the election is being fought keeping my face in front. Be it the agriculture sector, health, education, or culture, we have achieved big achievements in a short time. All the guarantees given by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Ji have to be fulfilled. People have faith only in Congress," he said.

Also Read

ED summons various Bollywood stars in connection with Mahadev betting case

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Fake promises of Congress don't stand chance against Modi guarantees: PM

Congress govt is a government of entertainment, MP CM Chouhan takes a dig

Atishi submits primary report to CM over complaint against CS Naresh Kumar

Unprecedented trust, affection for BJP among people: Modi at rally in MP

Are you owner of Ram Lalla: Raut questions BJPs use of Lord Ram in campaign

Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats having concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17.
The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh polls

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon