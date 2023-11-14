Sensex (-0.50%)
Are you owner of Ram Lalla: Raut questions BJPs use of Lord Ram in campaign

Addressing a public rally in Guna's Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the use of Lord Ram and Ram Mandir in the election campaign in five states.
Addressing a public rally in Guna's Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh.
Reacting to it, Sanjay Raut said "I have read the statement of Amit Shah. In some meeting, he announced that if the BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh then the people will be given the darshan of Ram Lalla for free. Lord Ram is famous for the whole country and the world, but the way Ram Lalla is being promoted in the election campaign, it means that if the people of Madhya Pradesh defeat you, then people will be stopped from going to see Ram Lalla. What kind of politics is going on in our country?"
Ram Mandir has taken centre stage in the election campaign of the BJP. From PM Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress of halting the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
"BJP should apologize for the way issues are being raised in the campaign. Have you become the owner of Ram Lalla or has Ram Lalla appointed you as an agent? This is a very serious matter. If the Election Commission is really alive then action should be taken in this regard," Sanjay Raut added.
The union minister accused the Congress Party of 'halting' the construction of the temple and 'disrespecting' the Indian culture.
"Congress party always insulted our pilgrimage sites and Indian culture. Narendra Modi built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, built the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, built Baba Mahakal's Lok and Somnath temple built of gold. The PM revived Badrinath Dham and Kedar Dham too," he said.
Shah further said that the Ram Lalla was in a "humiliated state" for 550 years.
"The Congress party was stalling, deviating and delaying Ram Mandir for 70 years. Ram Lalla was in a humiliated state for 550 years. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he performed Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple and today Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya," he added.

Further speaking on the rift in the INDIA bloc, Sanjay Raut said that after the election in 5 states, all the leaders will sit once again and discuss about the complaints. "Some things have happened in the assembly elections, but I have repeatedly told you that INDIA Alliance has been made for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

