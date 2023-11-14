Sensex (-0.50%)
Atishi submits primary report to CM over complaint against CS Naresh Kumar

The complaint alleged that the chief secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project

Atishi, Delhi power minister Atishi

Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a 650-page primary report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, official sources said on Tuesday.
The complaint alleged that the chief secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.
"Atishi has submitted a 650-page report on the matter to Kejriwal. The report states that an undue gain of Rs 850 crore was earned in the matter. The land was bought near the Dwarka expressway at Rs 75 lakh only in 2015," a source said.
There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary.
Kejriwal had asked Atishi to conduct an inquiry into the complaint.
The original award of the 19-acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May this year by the then district magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar.
Hemant Kumar was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the matter.
In a press conference on Monday, Delhi government Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the allegations levelled against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar are baseless and part of "dirty politics".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Arvind Kejriwal Politics

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

