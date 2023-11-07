Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he has "accepted" Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge to discuss the work done by him in the past five years against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the past 15 years.

On X (formerly Twitter), CM Baghel shared a picture of a black sofa, with the names of Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel on both sides. He wrote, "You [Amit Shah] have not yet mentioned the stage, date, and time (of the debate), but the public has already prepared the stage. Please announce the date and time."







जिस पंडरिया विधानसभा में आप मुझे काम पर बहस करने की चुनौती देकर गए थे, उसी पंडरिया विधानसभा में जाकर मैंने आपकी चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है।



आपने तो अभी तक मंच, तारीख, समय नहीं बताया है लेकिन जनता ने मंच तैयार कर लिया है।



जिस पंडरिया विधानसभा में आप मुझे काम पर बहस करने की चुनौती देकर गए थे, उसी पंडरिया विधानसभा में जाकर मैंने आपकी चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है।आपने तो अभी तक मंच, तारीख, समय नहीं बताया है लेकिन जनता ने मंच तैयार कर लिया है।आप तारीख और समय बता दीजिए.. November 6, 2023





Also Read: Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel sees high voter turnout in Naxal-affected areas This is the second time that CM Baghel took on Amit Shah over the Union Home Minister's challenge. On Sunday, he wrote on X, "There should be a debate on your scandal of 15 years and our work of five years. Chhattisgarhia is not afraid, will wait for your reply."

During a rally in Chhattisgarh last month, Shah had challenged Baghel in the Pandaria Assembly seat. The Union Home Minister challenged Baghel to debate with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the work done by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister for five years and that of PM Modi in the past 15 years.

Chhattisgarh is voting in the first phase of the polls today. As many as 20 constituencies are voting, including the Naxal-hit Bastar division, which will see voting today. The second phase of the elections will be held on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.