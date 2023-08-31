Confirmation

'INDIA' alliance will fight collectively, defeat BJP, save nation: D Raja

While speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "The country is in great trouble and is facing multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS."

Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA alliance, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and federalism.
While speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "The country is in great trouble and is facing multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS."
Adding further, he said that the INDIA alliance is confident that the BJP government will be removed from power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.
"CPI General Secretary D Raja says, "The primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation, save the Constitution, save democracy, and save secularism and federalism. And the country is in great trouble. The country is in multiple crises, and the country has to be liberated from the clutches of the BJP-RSS combined. That is the primary objective of the opposition coming together. We are confident that the BJP will be removed from power," he said.
Raja also dismissed the BJP's question on who will be the face of the INDIA alliance, saying that it is a desperate attempt to divert attention from their failures and misdeeds.
He added that the opposition parties are mature enough to decide on their leadership collectively and that it is not an issue for them.

"India is a democracy. PM Modi says it is the mother of democracy. And the mother of democracy means the children of the mother. Any child can become a PM. But the BJP is raising this question because it is desperate. It has no other issue to question the opposition parties on. And we know opposition parties are mature enough collectively to decide anything... So that is not an issue," he said.
The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.
The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and seat sharing in the states. A new logo for the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.
A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.
The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23, and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

