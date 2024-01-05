INDIA bloc all about infighting, says BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

With little progress on seat-sharing between the INDIA partners for the crucial Lok Sabha elections this year, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday took a jibe at the Opposition bloc saying it was an alliance for infighting.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the BJP leader and former Union minister said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to advance his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas', the Opposition leaders were busy bickering and fighting among themselves as opposed to arriving at a consensus on seat-sharing.

"I keep saying this over and over again that the INDIA alliance is only about infighting. They don't have a clue how to come together or who would lead or guide them going forward. They are not even able to agree on a leader of the alliance. They are fighting among themselves even before they run into PM Modi."

The Congress's Alliance Committee held a meeting with national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul during which they were briefed on the talks held with state leaders on carrying forward seat-sharing discussions with partners in the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting of the alliance committee earlier, former Rajasthan chief minister and a member of the panel, Ashok Gehlot, said the panel will decide how to carry forward seat talks with the alliance partners.

"The agenda was clear when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge constituted our committee for the alliance. The committee will decide how the alliance must proceed and what our party leaders think."

The Opposition bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it firmed up in 2023 to secure victory in the general elections.