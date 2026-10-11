Sunday, October 11, 2026 | 07:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDIA bloc plans protest march in Delhi on Monday, seeks CJI's intervention

INDIA bloc plans protest march in Delhi on Monday, seeks CJI's intervention

On Monday, the Congress and the entire INDIA bloc and the country's youth will again take to the streets in massive numbers, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Opposition, INDIA bloc

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, and other alliance leaders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The INDIA bloc will hold a protest march in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh on the 'vote chori' issue on Monday, while a delegation of its senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India for his intervention in the matter.

On Monday, the Congress and the entire INDIA bloc and the country's youth will again take to the streets in massive numbers. This time too, the voice will echo across the nation louder than ever before, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

"We will also meet the Chief Justice (of India) and demand that when the Constitution is being torn to shreds on Delhi's streets and democracy is being crushed, the guardians of the law cannot sit with blindfolds on," he said.

 

"Will we stay silent while the Constitution is ripped apart? That will never happen. We will ensure accountability is fixed!" he added.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the party appeals to every Indian concerned about democracy's survival to join the INDIA bloc's "massive" protest march in Delhi on Monday against the nationwide "vote chori" orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.

Also Read

CJP Protest: Mamata, Kejriwal Detained as Delhi Streets Turn Protest Sites

One Delhi, many Jantar Mantars as protesters hit streets across the city

SC, Supreme Court

Form 6 row puts ECI's powers under Article 324 to the Supreme Court test

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant

'Child in conflict with law' describes a circumstance, not identity: CJI

New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members

Over 500 detained, 2 cops injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan

Rahul gandhi, arvind kejriwal

CJP protest curbs: Rahul says govt will go; AAP calls it 'black emergency'

"Yesterday, we held a comprehensive meeting with various leaders to prepare for this march," he said.

"INDIA bloc MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will hold a huge protest march against Gyanesh and Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon'ble CJI (Surya Kant) for his intervention in this crisis," the Congress general secretary said.

"Gyanesh must go. There will be no backing down," he added.

The remarks come a day after INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and raised its "vote chori" claim to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and repeal of all Assembly polls held in the last two years.

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said he was "shocked" that the president did not deny the "election theft" charge.

Gandhi also said the opposition leaders would go to the Supreme Court on Monday to meet Chief Justice Surya Kant and hand over a memorandum to him, as they wanted to avail all options available.

The opposition grouping has taken to the streets since Tuesday, when it first marched from Parliament to the Election Commission's office, but was stopped on the way, with Rahul Gandhi staging an eight-hour sit-in inside the Akashvani Bhawan complex.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the opposition MPs had lunch in central Delhi, then staged a march, first to Jantar Mantar and then to Rajghat on Thursday, alleging that Modi, Shah and the CEC hijacked the country through a criminal conspiracy of vote chori.

The opposition's aggressive push comes days after a report in The Indian Express highlighted internal differences in the poll body, with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objecting on record at least 14 times in the last 10 months, including on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sambit Patra, sambit

CJP protest a 'flop show', victory of democracy over mobocracy: BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt turned 'mother of democracy' into 'muzzled democracy': Kharge

Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul, Kejriwal, and CJP of plotting anarchy

ssss Image:PTI

Ruling parties sweep bypolls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

8 BJP and 2 SP candidates from UP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Topics : Opposition Opposition parties chief election commissioner Chief Justice of India

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 7:40 AM IST