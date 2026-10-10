Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CJP protest a 'flop show', victory of democracy over mobocracy: BJP

CJP protest a 'flop show', victory of democracy over mobocracy: BJP

Patra called Gandhi a "nalayak" leader, condemning his Friday remarks that President Droupadi Murmu did not deny the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" allegation at a meeting

Sambit Patra, sambit

BJP leader Sambit Patra (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The protest meant to take the city "hostage" turned out to be a "flop show", BJP leader Sambit Patra said on Saturday, as he accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in cahoots with foreign powers, likening him to Mir Jafar.

It was a victory of democracy over "mob rule", Patra said, as hundreds of youths and several politicians who headed to Jantar Mantar were detained by Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Patra called Gandhi a "nalayak" leader, condemning his Friday remarks that President Droupadi Murmu did not deny the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" allegation at a meeting.

 

"What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance," Patra said He alleged an attempt to hold the capital and whole of India hostage through the protests.

"There were attempts to incite violence, physical altercations, and street battles here. It remained a flop show.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal

CJP protest: Kejriwal, Mamata, Pinarayi Vijayan, and other leaders detained

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

GenZ deserves better than 'undeclared Emer-GenZ': Tharoor slams govt action

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

AAP holds protest in Chandigarh over 'vote chori', Sisodia, others detained

SC, Supreme Court

CJP protest: Plea seeks contempt action over alleged SC order violation

New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members

Over 500 detained, 2 cops injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan

"Democracy triumphed over mobocracy (mob rule). Given the way democracy has asserted itself in Delhi today, and the fact that the entire situation is under control, I wish to reiterate that the anarchists have failed, and their show flopped," he added.

Patra hit out at Gandhi and likened him to Mir Jafar, a betrayer, citing his recent remarks on Elon Musk's Starlink project in India.

He alleged that Gandhi today is "welcoming" Musk to India while his party leaders raised questions on the government's move to give license to Sarlink project in India earlier.

Patra also likened other opposition leaders, including those of Left parties and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, to Mir Jafar, alleging that while Gandhi is spreading anarchy in a bid to come to power without winning elections, Left leaders like Vrinda Karat are creating "ruckus" over baseless 'vote chori' allegation because they "run their households from the extortion money collected through Naxalism", which the Modi government has ended.

Mir Jafar, who served as a commander under Bengal nawab Siraj ud-Daulah, betrayed the emperor during the Battle of Plassey -- siding with the British East India Company, and paving the way for British rule.

Attacking opposition parties, Patra alleged "It is Modi versus the Mir Jafars today." "Let whole of India take note of this attempt to create anarchy on the streets. It is solely about seizing power without winning or even contesting elections. It's about becoming prime minister without putting in the hard work. They are prepared to mortgage the country and adopt double standards to achieve this," the BJP MP said.

Patra alleged the Mughals and the British usurped power in India because of "such Mir Jafars".

"But Modi is here, and it is Modi alone who will save this country from the British and infiltrators. It is absolutely clear that in this battle of 'Modi versus Mir Jafars', people of India stand with Modi ji and the nation. This is because Modi ji draws his strength from 140 crore Indians, and works for their welfare," he said.

The BJP appeals to every citizen to stand like a rock in support of Prime Minister Modi, Patra added. "We must stand behind Narendra Modi and make this country strong. Naxalism will be eradicated and terrorism will be eliminated. No matter how much foreign powers sponsor these threats, victory will belong to India alone.

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt turned 'mother of democracy' into 'muzzled democracy': Kharge

Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul, Kejriwal, and CJP of plotting anarchy

ssss Image:PTI

Ruling parties sweep bypolls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

8 BJP and 2 SP candidates from UP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the President | Image: AICC Source:ANI

President accepted what we said on 'vote chori', claims Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sambit Patra on Raul Gandhi Sambit Patra Jantar Mantar Protest

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 3:47 PM IST