INDIA bloc urges 'immediate release' of Kejriwal and Soren at Delhi rally

Sunita Kejriwal, conveyed her husband Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pledge for continuous power supply, accessible quality education and healthcare

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

The Opposition INDIA bloc public rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on Sunday concluded with demanding an “immediate release” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced “five demands” of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The bloc urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a level playing field for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It asked the EC to intervene to stop the abuse of the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation against the Opposition and stop the attempts to “financially strangle” the Opposition. It demanded setting up a Supreme Court-constituted special investigation team to probe the “electoral bond scam”. 

Earlier, addressing the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioned that India would disintegrate if the BJP were to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and amend the constitution. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, and Soren’s wife, Kalpana, also addressed the rally. On the dais, the leaders kept two seats, one each for the two leaders currently in jail, to express their solidarity with Soren and Kejriwal. Several other INDIA bloc leaders addressed the rally, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and others. 

Sunita Kejriwal read out a ‘message’ of her husband from behind prison bars, which announced his commitment to deliver round-the-clock power supply to the country’s poor, free electricity to India’s poor, affordable and good quality public education and healthcare, with a multispeciality hospital in each district, implementing the Swaminathan Commission formula to ensure minimum support price for crops to farmers and full statehood for Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal Hemant Soren Indian education healthcare power supply Election Commission

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Budget 2024
