Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INDIA bloc will try to support TDP if it contests LS speaker's post: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Modi was elected leader in the NDA parliamentary meeting and not in the BJP parliamentary party meet

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said all partners of the opposition INDIA bloc will try to ensure support for the ruling ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it fields a candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker's election.
Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed the Lok Sabha speaker's election will be crucial and if the BJP gets the post, it will break the government-supporting parties like the TDP, JD(U) and the political outfits of Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We have the experience that BJP betrays the people who support it," Raut claimed.
"I hear the TDP wants to field its candidate. If that happens, INDIA bloc partners will discuss the issue and will try to ensure that all the INDIA alliance partners extend support to the TDP," he said.
The opposition should get the deputy speaker's post as per rule, the Rajya Sabha member said.
He claimed the NDA government is not a stable regime.
Asked about recent statements made by some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders on the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls, Raut said it is good if the RSS wants to correct "mistakes" of the past.
"We are keeping a watch over the unfolding developments," he said.
During a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in the Central Hall of Parliament on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the BJP Parliamentary Party and the leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.
Raut claimed Modi was elected leader in the NDA parliamentary meeting and not in the BJP parliamentary party meet.
"The BJP parliamentary party meeting did not take place. If the issue of leadership had come in the BJP parliamentary meeting, the result may have been different. So, Modi was elected leader in the NDA parliamentary meeting. This is a serious matter," he claimed.
Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi Sanjay Raut Lok Sabha Speaker TDP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon