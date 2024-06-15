Business Standard
Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over NEET-UG exam issue

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam

File Image: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the NEET exam issue and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the matter.
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.
There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "NEET Examination. The Gujarat factor. Open corruption. Open manipulation. PLEASE notice: Modiji's 'neat' silence."
 

The Centre and the National Testing Agency on Thursday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.
They will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time, the Centre had said.
The opposition MPs have been attacking the government over the issue and demanding justice for students.
Stepping up its attack on the government over the NEET-UG exam issue, the Congress on Friday questioned Modi's "silence" on the matter and asserted that only a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe can safeguard the future of lakhs of young students.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

