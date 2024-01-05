Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

INDIA bloc will win all 6 Lok Sabha seats in J-K, Ladakh: Congress leader

Solanki, who was recently appointed the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the Congress high command would decide the number of seats the party would contest as part of the INDIA bloc

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki addresses a press conference, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (

Bharatsinh Solanki

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The INDIA bloc will win all six Lok Sabha seats in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said here on Friday.
Solanki, who was recently appointed the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the Congress high command would decide the number of seats the party would contest as part of the INDIA bloc.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A committee has been formed and has held meetings with leaders from here. Now the high command will decide," he said.
He expressed confidence that the alliance will win all the six seats -- two seats of Jammu region, three of Kashmir valley and one of Ladakh.
Highlighting the significance of Jammu and Kashmir, Solanki said, "Although J-K has six seats in Parliament and 90 in assembly, it is the most important state for its strategic and secular characters."

He exhorted the party cadre to prepare for the upcoming elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ladakh issues new notification for hill council polls, after SC verdict

National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections

SC sets aside August 5 notification for Ladakh hill council polls

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

SC set aside notification for Ladakh hill council polls, orders new process

SC to consider listing PILs challenging promise of pre-poll freebies

PM could have got Ram Mandir consecration done by Dalit community: Gehlot

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Political situation not favourable for BJP: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Our talks on seat sharing almost done: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Topics : India Lok Sabha elections Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon