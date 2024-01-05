Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Our talks on seat sharing almost done: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Congress top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conducted meetings with the members of the party's Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

'We are in talks with Congress and Prakash Ambedkar,' Raut said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid intensifying preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut said that his party's talks on seat sharing with Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done.
"I discussed with the senior leaders of the party who are a part of the high-level committee. In a few days, we'll sit with the committee formed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and our primary discussions will come to an end... Our talks on seat sharing with Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done. It has been a very positive discussion. We can't see any clashes in the four parties...We are in talks with Congress and Prakash Ambedkar," said Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier, Congress top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conducted meetings with the members of the party's Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee here in the national capital.
The grand old party went into a huddle two times, first holding a meeting of Congress Alliance Committee at the party chief Kharge's residence and later a meeting of Congress Manifesto Committee at the AICC headquarters which is headed by party Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram.
Briefing about the Alliance Committee meeting, committee convener Mukul Wasnik said that in the meeting, a discussion regarding seat-sharing of Congress within the INDIA bloc was held.
"The Congress Alliance Committee held deliberations with leaders from various states within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) in the last several days. Today, their details were given to party president Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal. Now, soon Congress will hold state-wise discussions with other allies of INDIA bloc," Mukul Wasnik said.
Meanwhile, Chidambaram, while informing about the Manifesto Committee meeting, said, "This was the first meeting of the Manifesto Committee. There will be a meeting again next week regarding the manifesto of Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls . Preliminary views were exchanged in today's meeting.

Also Read

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

No meeting held to appoint convener of opposition INDIA bloc: Sanjay Raut

If Priyanka contests from Varanasi for Lok Sabha, she will win: Sanjay Raut

INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Raut

Sharad Pawar will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime: Sanjay Raut

Congress to focus on just 255 seats in Lok Sabha elections, says report

Security heightened near BJP office in Jaipur ahead of PM Modi's visit

People will not vote for Congress: AIUDF chief on Bharat Nyay Yatra

Cong intensifies LS poll preparations, discusses manifesto & seat-sharing

ED summons: Sharad Pawar backs Kejriwal, accuses Centre of misusing power

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Prakash Ambedkar Congress NCP Shiva Sena NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon