Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.09%)
67407.92 -59.07
Nifty (0.06%)
20081.95 + 11.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.08%)
5830.00 + 62.05
Nifty Midcap (0.94%)
40622.25 + 377.15
Nifty Bank (0.13%)
45969.00 + 59.55
Heatmap

India's G20 presidency under PM Modi 'historic': Jyotiraditya Scindia

"India's power and capability of influencing not only minds but also hearts has struck an emotional cord with every delegate that came to India," he said

India's G20 presidency under PM Modi 'historic': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hosting G20 was a historic moment for India and the frameworks drafted during India's Presidency will help the world to address its challenges over the next decade, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said.
The G20 Leaders' Summit concluded under India's Presidency on September 10.
"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has been a historic G20 Presidency. When I use the word historic there are multiple reasons for that and the whole world experienced India.
"India's power and capability of influencing not only minds but also hearts has struck an emotional cord with every delegate that came to India," the Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation told PTI.
Last year India assumed the G20 Presidency for the first time to steer discussions and initiatives among member countries on challenges related to broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.
Scindia said it was an extremely engaging presidency as part of which events were held from Kashmir in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, and from Gujarat in the West to Arunachal Pradesh in the East and the world experienced a holistic India.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

PM Modi to inaugurate rail projects worth Rs 6,350 cr in Chhattisgarh today

Kerala govt rejects UDF's claims of not addressing plight of farmers

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, alleges PM Modi in MP

Ruled MP for decades but left it high and dry: PM Modi attacks Congress

Speaking on the outcomes of the G20 declaration, the minister said there were regular engagements with the Sherpas of the other member countries to build a consensus on various topics.
"I must congratulate our team who were worked day and night with all the other Sherpas. If you look at every paragraph of that text it tells the where the world needs to go over the next decade and how to address the challenges over the next decade," he said.
On the other achievements of India's G20 presidency, he highlighted the Global Biofuels Alliance and the creation of a new economic corridor from Indonesia to India to Middle East and to the Europe and said Indian millets have gained worldwide prominence.
The G20 leaders on Saturday agreed to accelerate energy transitions through collective pathways that would enable the bloc to achieve climate objectives.
Commenting on steel sector's plans to meet energy transition goals, he said "We are certainly a hard to abate sector... but we are rapidly moving towards lowering our Co2 emissions, moving towards green steel...
"Integrity steel producers and secondary steel units are looking at lowering Co2 emissions through multiple processes by making sure that we concentrate on resource efficiency and material efficiency...raw material efficiency," he said.
New practices such as carbon capture and its storage besides production of green hydrogen will allow the industry to lower its emissions. Emphasis is also being put on usage of scrap to produce steel, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Narendra Modi G20 summit

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon