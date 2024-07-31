'It serves nation': Rajya Sabha chairman rebuts SP leader over RSS remark

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, took umbrage at Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ramji Suman’s remarks over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Upper House on Wednesday (July 31).

Defending the RSS, Dhankhar said, “The RSS serves the nation, and the people associated with it work selflessly.” His comments came after Suman raised the issue of the appointment of the National Testing Agency chairperson. Addressing the Speaker, Suman said, “The only criterion to decide a person’s capability to lead an institution for this government is whether he is a member of the RSS or not.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Before Suman could complete his statement, Dhankhar said, "The RSS bears unimpeachable credentials, comprising people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly. It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that the RSS as an organisation has been contributing to national welfare and our culture. Everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation acting in this manner... And before that, let me tell you, honourable members, if we take exceptions like this, it is indicative of undemocratic situations. It is antithetical to the preamble of our Constitution. We are doing a great disservice to the nation and the Constitution by taking such a divisive stance...”

Reacting to this, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, objected to Dhankhar’s comments and said the chairman cannot object unless the member transgresses the rules of business.

Vice President Dhankhar responded by saying that he can interrupt when there is transgression. “But here the member is trampling on the Constitution of India... I will not allow the singling out of the organisation. This is a violation of the Constitution. The RSS has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation,” said the Vice President.

Dhankhar’s statements follow a recent ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which lifted the ban on government officials participating in RSS activities.

Recently, Congress leader Pawan Khera compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to the cultural organisation Spic Macay, arguing that if Spic Macay does not have the authority to decide a political party’s prime ministerial candidate, then neither should the RSS.