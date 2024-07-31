'What's Oppn's stand': BJP defends Anurag Thakur over caste remark row

He further equated the incident to the popular Hindi proverb ‘chor ki dhadhi me tinka’ (guilty conscience needs no accuser).

The BJP leader added that the Congress-led INDIA bloc is confused. “Akhilesh Yadav on the floor of the House said, ‘How can you ask someone their caste?’ but then went on to say, 'ask the caste of the entire country' (referring to his demand for caste census). What is your stand? Should one ask or not?...”

Anurag Thakur's controversial speech row explained

Thakur triggered a controversy on Tuesday during his Lok Sabha speech. As he was responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations in Parliament, Opposition leaders claimed that his veiled reference to caste was a deliberate attack on Rahul, who is advocating for a caste-based census in the country.

Thakur also labelled Gandhi an “accidental Hindu” and said his speech was based on “borrowed wisdom.” He further stated that Gandhi’s reference to the Mahabharata in his Budget address to the Lok Sabha was based on “accidental knowledge”.

Thakur’s remarks related to caste were expunged. “How dare you ask his caste,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier questioned Thakur.

The remarks have invited strong criticism from INDIA bloc leaders, who demanded Thakur’s apology over the issue. Meanwhile, Gandhi accused the BJP MP from Himachal of abusing and insulting him but said he did not need an apology.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Thakur for his speech. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the speech was a “must hear” and “exposed” the INDIA bloc’s “dirty politics.”

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was also among the party leaders to share the clip on their social media platforms.

In response, the Congress on Wednesday moved a Breach of Privilege motion against PM Modi for sharing Thakur’s speech.