JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's official X handle has been hacked by anti-social elements, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday.
Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.
"JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements," Soren said in a post on the social media platform.
"Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures.
