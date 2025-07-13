Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Jharkhand CM Soren

Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action, the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's official X handle has been hacked by anti-social elements, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday.

Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

"JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements," Soren said in a post on the social media platform.

"Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

With ambition rising, Congress struggles to hold young leaders close

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

One nation, one poll: JPC likely to meet July 30; Ex-CJIs may share views

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram

Want to take break from contesting elections says Union minister Jual Oram

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah accuses LDF, UDF of appeasement and shielding PFI in Kerala

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Mann's remark on PM's visits insults constitutional dignity: Haryana CM

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand JMM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon