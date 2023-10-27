close
MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday, for the second time in a week and fourth in less than a month. He was in Gwalior five days ago. The prime minister will land in the poll-bound state around 1:45 pm. He will reach Chitrakoot in Satna district and participate in various functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Trust.

The Janata Dal (United) has released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The five candidates are Sitaram Ahirwar from Narayawali, Pramod Kumar Mehra from Gotegaon, Pankaj Maurya from Bahoriband, Sanjay Jain from Jabalpur North, Vijay Kumar Patel from Balaghat.

The JD(U) is the third constituent of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to go it alone in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party too had announced their candidates for the election.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that his party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are in principle fighting together in the country over issues like unemployment, corruption and inflation, and that their DNA for the Constitution and the nation is the same.

Surjewala’s remarks came amid public discord between the Congress and SP over seat-sharing for next month’s Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. Both parties are partners in the Opposition bloc INDIA.

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

