Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: CM guarantees OPS, English schools, and more

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls. Harish Raheja will contest from Ganganagar, Dhanna Ram Meghwal from Raisinghnagar (SC), Mahant Roopnath from Bhadra, Rajendra Mavar from Pilani (SC), and Vijendra Dotasara from Nawalgarh, among others.

The Congress party also released its third list of 19 candidates, including Shoba Rani Kushwah from Dholpur and Rajendra Prateek from Sikar. Last week the Congress released its first list, featuring 33 candidates and its second list, featuring another 43 candidates. Congress has now released 95 names of candidates contesting for for the 200 seat Assembly.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in Rajasthan on Thursday against Congress leaders, Opposition parties including Samajwadi party, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) all condemned BJP for using government agencies are political tools ahead of elections. Congress workers in Rajasthan staged protests outside the ED office in Jaipur against the raids at the premises of Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotsara and the summons of CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot. Vaibhav Gehlot claimed that he had been summoned for the same case around 12-13 years ago.

BJP has refuted these claims, stating that the agencies are independently carrying out their investigations. They further stated that those who have done nothing wrong, have nothing to worry about. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called out CM Ashok Gehlot for not "reigning in corruption" and claimed that over seven million youth of Rajasthan suffered due to continuous 19 paper leaks.