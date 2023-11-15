Sensex (1.14%)
K'taka CM writes to Shah, Sitharaman to expedite drought relief funds

The chief minister pointed out that out of 236 taluks, 223 have been declared drought hit in Karnataka. Among them, 196 are categorised as severely drought affected

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to expedite the process of releasing the drought relief funds to the state.
In separate letters to the three Central ministers, Siddaramaiah highlighted the dismal rainfall this year which was the lowest in the last 122 years.
The chief minister pointed out that out of 236 taluks, 223 have been declared drought hit in Karnataka. Among them, 196 are categorised as severely drought affected.
Noting that Karnataka has estimated a loss of Rs 35,162.05 crore, Siddarmaiah said the state government has sought Rs 18,171.44 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) for undertaking drought relief measures in the state.
The chief minister pointed out that there are 52.73 lakh small and marginal farmers with a land holding of less than two hectares, who are most impacted by drought as the majority of them depend on agriculture for living and input subsidy are the only available recourse for them to resume agricultural activities.
"The state government is seeking Rs 12,577.9 crore to facilitate payment of Gratuitous Relief towards subsistence of the small and marginal farmers whose lives and families' lives are completely dependent on agriculture activities for their immediate sustenance," the chief minister said.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

