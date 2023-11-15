Sensex (1.02%)
65593.62 + 659.75
Nifty (1.00%)
19638.35 + 194.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.62%)
6402.40 + 101.80
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
41372.20 + 362.50
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44200.75 + 309.50
Heatmap

KCR works for his family; he failed Telangana youth: Telangana BJP Prez

G Kishan Reddy said that Telangana was made a separate state to provide jobs for the weaker sections and uplift their lives. However, the state has fallen into the hands of the Kalvakuntala family

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has let down the people of Maheshwaram who played a key role in the statehood movement, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

Kishan Reddy addressed a public gathering in Maheshwaram, Telangana. He said Telangana was made a separate state to provide jobs for the weaker sections and uplift their lives. However, the state has fallen into the hands of the Kalvakuntala family. He accused CM K Chandrashekhar Rao of cheating the Dalits in the name of being a Dalit CM. The DC report added that Reddy said that tribals were denied the 10 per cent reservation they were promised.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Asking the people in the gathering, he said, "Was Telangana secured for the sake of the KCR family? If we vote for KCR family, he will work for his family." However, Reddy said if you vote for the BJP, Narendra Modi will work for your children. He said tribal hamlets have been recognised as gram panchayats but have not been given a penny. Praising the work of the Union government, Kishan Reddy said that the centre had spent Rs 1.2 trillion on laying roads in the panchayats.

The BJP state president accused the BRS government of corruption. He said CM KCR had indulged in corruption without concern for the poor. He said CM KCR had not visited the government office even once despite building a new secretariat. He said BRS should be voted out of power and taught a lesson. Reddy also accused the BRS government of using the Dharani portal to take over valuable lands in Hyderabad.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

Telangana polls: Congress conducting discussion on candidates' list

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Congress rule will destroy peace, bring chaos, riots in Telangana: KTR

Telangana elections: Congress leader Jana Reddy's nomination rejected

Congress ruled for 50 years, didn't provide electricity, water: KCR

No hung assembly, BJP will get majority in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Telangana elections LIVE: Elect BRS for bright future of state, says KCR

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi BJP BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao Telangana govt

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon