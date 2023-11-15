Chhattisgarh polls: Congress in nexus with Naxalites, says Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and his government have a nexus with the Naxalites.

Sarma said, "Naxalites would have been eliminated earlier. Why Bhupesh Baghel doesn't take action against Naxals? What is the reason? It is because there is a nexus between the Congress and Naxals. Amit Shah ji (Union home minister Amit Shah) has announced that if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, left-wing extremism will be eradicated in five years."

He further said that those involved in the multi-crore Mahadev betting app scam will not be spared. The Assam chief minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said yesterday (during his rallies in Chhattisgarh on Monday) that those who have committed a fraud in the name of Mahadev will not be spared. The BJP has not spared those who committed liquor scam in Delhi (where leaders of the ruling AAP have been arrested) and now accused of the Mahadev betting scam will also not be spared."

Targeting the Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, Sarma said that there have been large-scale religious conversions in the state under the Congress rule. "Rampant religious conversions are taking place in Chhattisgarh. Rohingyas have been coming to Chhattisgarh. The sanatan followers are being converted in tribal areas. What kind of work and justice is this? Naxalites have killed BJP workers. Bhupesh Baghel ji neither stops conversion nor takes action against Naxals. He says, "Check boxes (luggage) of the CRPF". Now, the time has come to check the boxes of Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi due to the Mahadev app scam," he said.

Early this month, CM Baghel had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check vehicles and luggage of paramilitary forces being deployed in the state for election duty, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been bringing in cash through them to influence voters.

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases, with results declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats will be voted on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.