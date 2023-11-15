Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress in nexus with Naxalites, says Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and his government for having a nexus with the Naxalites

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and his government have a nexus with the Naxalites.

Sarma said, "Naxalites would have been eliminated earlier. Why Bhupesh Baghel doesn't take action against Naxals? What is the reason? It is because there is a nexus between the Congress and Naxals. Amit Shah ji (Union home minister Amit Shah) has announced that if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, left-wing extremism will be eradicated in five years."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He further said that those involved in the multi-crore Mahadev betting app scam will not be spared. The Assam chief minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said yesterday (during his rallies in Chhattisgarh on Monday) that those who have committed a fraud in the name of Mahadev will not be spared. The BJP has not spared those who committed liquor scam in Delhi (where leaders of the ruling AAP have been arrested) and now accused of the Mahadev betting scam will also not be spared."

Targeting the Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, Sarma said that there have been large-scale religious conversions in the state under the Congress rule. "Rampant religious conversions are taking place in Chhattisgarh. Rohingyas have been coming to Chhattisgarh. The sanatan followers are being converted in tribal areas. What kind of work and justice is this? Naxalites have killed BJP workers. Bhupesh Baghel ji neither stops conversion nor takes action against Naxals. He says, "Check boxes (luggage) of the CRPF". Now, the time has come to check the boxes of Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi due to the Mahadev app scam," he said.

Early this month, CM Baghel had asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check vehicles and luggage of paramilitary forces being deployed in the state for election duty, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been bringing in cash through them to influence voters.

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases, with results declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats will be voted on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Once OBCs, tribals know their actual population, country will change: Rahul

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh polls: Baghel failed to fulfill promises, says Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh elections: Lotus ready to bloom in state, says Anurag Thakur

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Himanta Biswa Sarma Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Elections in India Election news BS Web Reports naxalism naxalite

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon