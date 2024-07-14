Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Karnataka CM calls all party meet to discuss Cauvery panel's directive

The meeting on Friday opined that the government should file an appeal against the CWRC directive before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

According to Siddaramaiah, 5000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss issues related to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to the State to release one tmcft of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu daily till this month-end.
After holding discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, Ministers from the Cauvery river basin area, and officials on Friday, the CM had said today's meeting would decide on the state's next course of action.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Despite forecasts for normal rains this time, there is a deficit of 28 per cent in inflow so far. This was clearly stated by us in our stand before the CWRC. Also, we requested not to take any decision till the end of July, still CWRC has asked to release one tmcft of water every day from July 12," Siddaramaiah had said.
 
The meeting on Friday opined that the government should file an appeal against the CWRC directive before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Union Ministers, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members from the State and MLAs from Cauvery river basin region have been invited to the meeting.
The government will decide its next move taking everyone into confidence, the CM had said.
According to Siddaramaiah, 5000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI, ED should not become 'political weapons': K'taka Home Minister

Nasscom logo

Nasscom writes to Karnataka CM, raises concerns over draft gig workers bill

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

One plate of momos cost Zomato Rs 60,000 in Karnataka: Here's why

Protest, Karnataka protest, BJP Protest

Karnataka BJP leaders on way to protest against MUDA scam detained

B Nagendra

ED takes ex- K'taka min B Nagendra into custody in money laundering probe

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah water crisis in India Cauvery Water Management Board Cauvery river dispute

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon